EA Play Live 2021 unveils Grid Legends, Battlefield Portal and more

If you missed the recent EA Play Live 2021 you can catch up on all the news, games and updates from Electronic Arts at your leisure. During the presentation EA unveiled a new racing game Grid Legends from Codemasters offering live-action performances in a single player storyline. Together with the new Battlefield Portal mode that will allow you to create your very own custom match types that can be shared with the games community.

“EA Play Live is about making games the unwavering focus, with new gameplay reveals, a few giveaways and other surprises. Lifelong gamer and WWE superstar Austin Creed will host the event and keep things moving right along. EA Play Live starts with a short pre-show that serves as a recap of sorts, before the main show brings the real excitement, focusing on games that are coming out soon rather than in the all-to-distant future. “

“The show is fast-paced and features what’s next for games like Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends. You’ll also see the first gameplay for Lost in Random featuring explosive dice battles. We have a couple other games to highlight as well, but for those, you’ll just have to watch and see.”

Source : : EA

