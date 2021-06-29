Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



E-Legend EL1 805 HP EV inspired by the Audi Quattro

By

E-Legend EL 1

The Audi Quattro is one of the most iconic cars from the last 40 years and now a new car is launching, the E-Legend EL1 which is inspired by the Quattro.

The E-Legend EL1 is an electric vehicle that has an impressive 805 horsepower and the car also comes with impressive performance figures.

E-Legend EL 1

0 to 62 miles per hour will take just 2.8 seconds and it will have a top speed of of 158 miles per hour, it comes with a four wheel drive power train. It will apparently also have a range of 248 miles.

E-Legend EL 1

Only 30 units of this unique electric vehicle will be made, each one will cost €890,000 before taxes. You can find out more details about the new E-Legend EL1 over at the company’s website at the link below.

E-Legend EL 1

ELEGEND AG i. G. lifted its veil and, at an exclusive evening event, provided not only insights into its founding structure but also a preview of the first final product. A supercar with a focus on curves called the EL1. The form should follow the function and the function interacting with the form should touch the heart of the driver. Following this guiding principle, a Bavarian high-tech company is currently taking shape. Staffed with experienced heart-and-soul automotive experts from the areas of design, technology and sales. The goal of ELEGEND AG is to transfer analog primal instincts of emotional driving into the modern world.

Source E-Legend, Auto Car

Filed Under: Auto News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets