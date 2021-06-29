E-Legend EL1 805 HP EV inspired by the Audi Quattro

The Audi Quattro is one of the most iconic cars from the last 40 years and now a new car is launching, the E-Legend EL1 which is inspired by the Quattro.

The E-Legend EL1 is an electric vehicle that has an impressive 805 horsepower and the car also comes with impressive performance figures.

0 to 62 miles per hour will take just 2.8 seconds and it will have a top speed of of 158 miles per hour, it comes with a four wheel drive power train. It will apparently also have a range of 248 miles.

Only 30 units of this unique electric vehicle will be made, each one will cost €890,000 before taxes. You can find out more details about the new E-Legend EL1 over at the company’s website at the link below.

ELEGEND AG i. G. lifted its veil and, at an exclusive evening event, provided not only insights into its founding structure but also a preview of the first final product. A supercar with a focus on curves called the EL1. The form should follow the function and the function interacting with the form should touch the heart of the driver. Following this guiding principle, a Bavarian high-tech company is currently taking shape. Staffed with experienced heart-and-soul automotive experts from the areas of design, technology and sales. The goal of ELEGEND AG is to transfer analog primal instincts of emotional driving into the modern world.

Source E-Legend, Auto Car

