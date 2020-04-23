E Ink ergonomic writing console

Web designer ArleyM has built a very unique E ink ergonomic keyboard and screen console specifically designed for writing by combining a Onyx BOOX Max3 eReader, Kensington Orbit trackball mouse and Kinesis.

“I love the convenience of laptops, but the reality is they are a nightmare ergonomically. The unit can only be at the correct height for arms or neck, never both. For years this was a tool I used constantly, until the Keyboardio Model01 became my “daily driver” keyboard, spoiling me for staggered-row machines. I am convinced that it’s the best keyboard on the planet for me, but it’s also un-couchable!

Superior though it may be, my desk isn’t where I want to spend all of my time, and I have missed being able to be productive on the couch. There has been a lot of rest, habit-resetting, and experiments, and I now think I have the perfect laptop replacement for writing from my deskless living room. It’s a bit hard on the eyes, but nonetheless, an ergonomic keyboard, trackball, and the Onyx Boox Max3 all rigged up with duct tape to a wire kitchen cooling rack.”

For more details on the unique build jump over to the ArleyM website by following the link below.

Source :Liliputing : ArleyM

