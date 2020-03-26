Onyx Boox Nova 2 e-book reader now available to preorder from $315



A new premium e-book reader has been created in the form of the Onyx BOOX Nova 2, powered by a 2 GHz octa-core processor supported by 3GB of RAM and equipped with 32GB of storage. The e-book reader comes supplied with a stylus and supports pen and touch input with an operating system built around the Google android 9.0.

The e-book reader is powered by a 3,150 mAh battery and is fitted with a 7.8inch E Ink Carta Plus e Ink display offering users a resolution of 1872 x 1404 pixels with support for 16 shades of grey.

Preorders for the Onyx BOOX Nova 2 e-book reader have started this week from $315 offering a small discount off the recommended retail price of $339 which will take effect when the Onyx BOOX Nova 2 e-book reader starts shipping later this month.

Features of the e-book reader include 2048 levels of pressure-sensitivity, web browsing and connectivity via both 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1. Connections on the e-book reader and tablet include : USB Type-C OTG port (for charging, peripherals, or data transfer), a microSD card reader (with support for cards up to 32GB), and an LED front-light system with adjustable colour temperature.

