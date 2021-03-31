Dungeon Full Dive VR Dungeon & Dragons style adventure game



Soon the small development team at indie TxK Gaming Studios will be launching a new Kickstarter campaign for their new virtual reality Dungeon & Dragons style adventure in the form of the highly anticipated Dungeon Full Dive. Gameplay allows you to create your map layout on a tabletop using dice rolls and then experience the adventure from within the body of your miniature, on the battlefield in real-time. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the upcoming Dungeon Full Dive VR game which will soon be available to back via Kickstarter.

“Dungeon Full Dive: Coming to PC for non-VR and VR players with crossplay enabled between all the players!”

As soon more details are made available we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime if you like to be informed via email when the project launches, you can register your details on the official Kickstarter project page by following the link below.

Source : Upload VR : Kickstarter

