Hustleandfit multipurpose duffel bag

The Hustleandfit four-in-one multipurpose duffel has launched via Kickstarter and features an insulated meal compartment and garment bag. Great for work, travel, and the gym says its creators. The Hustleandfit multipurpose duffle has multiple compartments for shoes, a suit, a laptop, food, workout clothes, and much more. This premium Duffle combines four bags in one and has been built to avoid the stress of carrying multiple bags separately.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $88 or £68, offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Hustleandfit Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Hustleandfit project watch the promotional video below.

“The Internal bag features a garment pocket, laptop sleeve, pocket flap for vitamins, or a tie. It also has an internal water bottle holder with a drawstring and a pocket for small items which includes cell phones. The Hustleandfit Multipurpose Duffle also includes a portable laundry bag for dirty clothes, a vitamin container, and a multipurpose shaker cup.”

“Each feature was carefully designed to support the lives of busy professionals who care about staying fit. Our passion for helping people is shown in every aspect of our design. David Walcott created the Hustleandfit Multipurpose Duffel as a result of being frustrated with carrying 4 different bags to function throughout the day. David developed the prototype using the experiences of a small test group and his own personal challenges. The concept worked well, so he worked on refining the design and product distribution.”

An initial production run of 500 has been completed, with bags now in the hands of testers and reviewers. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official Hustleandfit crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

