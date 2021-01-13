Asus ROG Zephrus Duo 15 SE dual screen laptop

ASUS has introduced a new dual screen laptop to its range in the form of the latest Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, Powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs and up to 32 GB of combined onboard. When you open the Zephyrus Duo 15 SE laptop, the ROG ScreenPad Plus rises up at a 13° angle for easy viewing providing you with easy touchscreen accessibility. “The ROG ScreenPad Plus works with plenty of tools and apps that intuitively enhance day-to-day work and play. ”

The ROG ScreenPad Plus comes in two resolutions to match the main screens. Maximize details with a 4K option that displays especially crisp text and sharp lines at 3840 x 1100, or flow seamlessly from Full HD with a 1920 x 550 alternative. Both use IPS-level technology and refresh at 60Hz.

“The Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is a truly special edition that sets a new standard for gaming laptops. It upgrades our groundbreaking dual-screen design with premium enhancements and the latest processors while also making the experience more accessible for everyone. This is a game-changer for players, streamers, content creators, and power users who want to take their laptop to the next level.”

“Our innovative AAS Plus cooling system returns with redesigned fans that help dissipate up to 165 W of combined processor power. A premium 4K 120 Hz panel raises the stakes even higher, displaying uncompromised visuals for both gaming and creative work, while a blazing 300 Hz alternative offers esports-grade speed. And the RAID storage is much faster, nearly doubling throughput by connecting dual SSDs directly to the CPU.”

