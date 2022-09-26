Compact 1080p 60fps dual motorcycle camera from $199

Motorcyclists wishing to capture the action both looking forward and to the rear as they ride may be interested in a new compact dual camera motorcycle system capable of capturing 1080p resolutions at 60 frames per second. Equipped with a super wide 140° field-of-view both rear and front facing cameras have been designed to minimize blindspots and provide the highest video resolution possible say its creators.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $199 or £166 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Motorcyclists love to tell stories about things that happened while they were riding. Having video evidence to back it up makes the stories even more fun. Dual motorcycle cameras are the best choice to provide full coverage and visibility. Resolution means good video quality and the best chance of capturing the footage. The dash cam adopted the Hyper Motion innovative technology to make 1080P@60fps simultaneous recording come true. The more pictures you have in one second, the smoother the images will move.”

Front & rear Motorcycle camera

If the AKEEYO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the AKEEYO dual motorcycle camera project play the promotional video below.

“Built-in GPS module, it is used to record the trajectory of your driving route. Helps you keep track of where you’ve gone. You can review the GPS track of your ride and create a tour map to share it with the rest of the riders in your group. Our cameras support you in capturing your rides in heavy rain, storms and winds. Both the main unit and the dual cameras have passed the strict IP67 waterproof test, and you can shoot freely even on rainy days. Therefore, when you are leisurely drinking coffee indoors, your motorcycle can still easily wait in the rain.”

“The host is equipped with a durable 3-inch IPS LCD monitor for superior image quality and scratch resistance. An LCD screen is useful when reviewing on the road, even if it is a small screen. Reduce vibration and minimize image blur, no matter what kind of terrain you are riding on, you can ensure smooth and stable video recording. stabilization technology smooths out the shakes for a super steady shot.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the dual motorcycle camera, jump over to the official AKEEYO crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



