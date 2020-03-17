DIY remote control DSLR camera motorised zoom



Element 14 has published a new project to their “Presents” YouTube channel providing details on how you can build your very own DIY DSLR motorised camera zoom system to remove the need to forever adjust and correct the zoom and framing on your DSLR camera when capturing video. Check out the video below to learn more about the project and how you can build your very own.

“Clems Video production is a one-man-show. He has to switch back and forth between being the subject and the cameraman. Constantly moving around the workshop for every single little correction is very tedious. Why not upgrade any common DSLR with a remotely controlled Zoom/Focus? Commercially available motorized zooms and focus pulling devices are very expensive, so Clem develops his own cheap and flexible solution and finds out if is it worth building this sort of camera equipment yourself.”

Source : Adafruit : Element 14

