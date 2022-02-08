DS E-Tense Performance prototype EV has 815 horsepower

DS Automobiles has unveiled a new version of their concept car, the DS E-Tense Performance and the car is an electric vehicle with an impressive 815 horsepower. This is for the updated prototype which has been unveiled.

The E-Tense was originally unveiled back in 2016, the new prototype has had a range of design changes and more, over the original car.

DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE introduces a carbon monocoque with drivetrain taken from a Formula E single seater. The suspension geometry is able to guarantee the best possible grip on roads, like on often-bumpy urban race tracks, and in any weather conditions.

The powertrain is made up of two electric motors giving a combined power of 600 kW (250 kW at the front and 350 kW at the back) corresponding to 815 hp and torque of 8,000 Nm at the wheels. Taken straight from DS PERFORMANCE developments for Formula E, these two electric motors display exceptional returns. With unprecedented regeneration capacity of 600 kW, With an unprecedented 600 kW of regeneration capacity, the DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE powertrain prioritises the best use of energy. If, physically, DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE keeps a braking system with discs and pads for safety, only the regeneration system is used for braking.

You can find out more information about the updated DS E-Tense EV over at DS automobiles at the link below.

Source DS Automobiles

