DS Automobiles to get GhatGPT integration as standard

DS Automobiles has announced that it vehicles will come with OpenAI’s ChatGPT built in as standard, the company has said that it is the world’s first car manufacturer to offer the feature as standard.

ChatGPT will be available in the company vehicles that are fitted with its DS IRIS System and from March this feature will be available in thirteen languages and a range of European countries including the UK, Germany, Spain and many more.

Launched in October 2023, the pilot phase of deploying the ChatGPT service in DS IRIS SYSTEM infotainment system was a great success by making it possible to enjoy generative artificial intelligence coupled with DS speech recognition.

Driven by the success of this test phase, during which the use of speech recognition increased by more than 50%, DS Automobiles will offer ChatGPT as standard.

Across the entire range, the DS 3, DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 equipped with DS IRIS SYSTEM, delivered from March, will integrate this feature in eighteen countries and in thirteen languages, in countries already covered by standard speech recognition.

You can find out more information about the integration of ChatGPT into DS Automobiles cars over at the company’s website at the link below, there is a full list of countries where it will be available.

Source Stellantis



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals