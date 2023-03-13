DS 4 Esprit De Voyage unveiled

DS automobiles have announced that it is launching special edition versions of its DS 4 and DS 7, the DS 4 Esprit De Voyage, and DS 7.

These new models get a range of upgrades over the standard cars including some design updates and more.

DS 4 ESPRIT DE VOYAGE’s interior introduces an exclusive touch of light, with a special bright shade and unparalleled savoir-faire. Symbolic of escape, the cockpit is cloaked with Pebble Grey on the grain leather seats plus a harmonious new shade of Granite Grey on the side trim and the Nappa leather dashboard trim.

The details emphasise the expertise of the DS Automobiles craftspeople. On the dashboard, ESPRIT DE VOYAGE embossing on special leather illustrates the desire to beam DS Automobiles expertise from Paris. The representation of a map of Europe is drawn by spokes centred around a Clou de Paris, symbolising the starting point and the place where this Collection was dreamt up: the DS DESIGN STUDIO PARIS. The doorsills also feature the ESPRIT DE VOYAGE signature with this iconic map while the edging of the mats introduces a special colour whose grey is in line with the interior.

Outside, on the mirror housings, the laser etched design has been deliberately altered to suggest movement and aerodynamics and, therefore, symbolise travel. The front features gloss black DS WINGS between the DS MATRIX LED VISION headlamps and the grille enhanced with chrome highlights. The window surrounds and the boot strip are clad with elegant Gloss Black trim. The 19-inch wheels, called CANNES, are diamond cut with matt lacquer and introduce a new matt Anthracite Grey colour.

You can find out more details about the new DS 4 Esprit De Voyage, and DS 7 Esprit De Voyage models over at DS automobiles at the link below.

Source DS Automobiles





