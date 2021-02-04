DS Automobiles announces the DS 4

DS Automobiles has announced it latest vehicles, the DS 4, the car will come with much of the technology that was used in the DS 7.

The DS 4 is a plug in hybrid that comes with 225 horsepower and 50 km of range in zero emissions mode.

The front is characterised by a new light signature. The very slim projector headlamps feature the DS MATRIX LED VISION system that combines matrix and directional lighting. They are complemented by Daytime Running Lights made up of two lines of LEDs on either side (98 LEDs in total). The DS WINGS link the headlamps to the grille. Depending on the version, this is made up of two parts with diamond tip motifs, in graduated sizes, that stand out in a three-dimensional grille. Above it, the long bonnet gives movement to make the silhouette appear dynamic.

The profile combines fluidity and sharp lines. The flush fitting door handles go with sculpted surfaces on the sides. The ratio of the bodywork to the large diameter wheels (including a 20-inch offering with aero inserts) comes from the DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE concept, displaying an imposing and unique presence.

You can find out more details about the new DS 4 over at DS Automobiles at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source DS Automobiles

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals