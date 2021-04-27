Indoor automatic houseplant drip watering system

If like me your houseplants go through periods of neglect, you may be interested in a new automated houseplant drip watering system launched via Kickstarter this month called the Norshire. The drip watering system allows you to connect up to 2.5L plastic cola bottles (Note that the mouth threads of cola plastic bottles are different from those of mineral water bottles).

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $38 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Norshire campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Norshire drip watering system project play the promotional video below.

“Almost most families raise flowers and plants, and we have to spend time looking after them. Sometimes watering the flowers every day may last for many years. And sometimes, when we need to go out on vacation, these flowers and plants will become unattended. They will gradually wither and even die. Is there a way to solve this problem? This is the mission of our project.”

– AUTOMATED DRIP IRRIGATION KIT: Combine pump and (30) day timer in 1 automatic drip watering system. Watering home&office potted plants quantitative & timing after simply set up the drip watering schedule and enjoy the freedom of having your plants automatically self-watered.Enjoy your plants thrive and growing healthy, with absolutely no effort! You can not only save your time and energy, but also enjoy healthy plants with full water and shiny leaves.

– DIGITAL TIMER DISPLAY: Featuring an extra OLED screen with bright, easy-to-read text and dial. Programming, set-up, and scheduling is simple. Screen is backlit enabling to set the water timer schedule at night. In addition to showing the time, it can also show the indoor temperature.

– TWO TYPES OF POWER: Running this system from 2 pcs of AA batteries or Type-c USB power. This is the only redundant power system on the market. If USB power fails the pump will continue to run on AA batteries (if batteries are installed).Excellent for urban patios and balconies where faucets are unavailable.

– PROGRAM MEMORY:Once programmed, the settings are stored in internal memory automatically. Custom programming and settings will remain in memory even if power is removed. There will be no need to reprogram the water timer every time batteries are changed.

Source : Kickstarter

