Drink clean water using the CamelBak Lifestraw water filtration bottle

CamelBak and Lifestraw have joined forces to create a new water bottle equipped with the well-known and rugged CamelBak design together with an integrated water filtration system provided by the team at Lifestraw allowing you to drink clean water whenever you may be. By filtering out any unwanted chemicals and bacteria wherever you may be. Features include h the ability to hydrate on the go using a durable bottle that is lightweight and easy on the environment which automatically filters water removing any unwanted chemicals and bacteria finish within easy to sip spout that doesn’t spill.

Drink clean water anywhere with the water filtration bottle

“CamelBak filtered by LifeStraw takes the worry out of hydrating-on-the-go. Water is filtered twice to remove bacteria, parasites, and microplastics, and reduce lead, bad taste, chlorine and other unwanted chemicals – delivering a steady stream of clean and safe hydration.”

“From our bedside table to our desk and on the go, the Eddy Filtered By LifeStraw is at our side every step of the day. Water is filtered twice to remove everything from bacteria to bad taste, and the main vessel is highly durable for everyday use.”

The CamelBak Eddy + 20oz Filtered by Lifestraw costs $45, while the 32oz offering is available for a mere extra five dollars. There’s also a premium vacuum-insulated stainless steel version for $70, and a LifeStraw-powered version of CamelBak’s Crux 2L Reservoir rounds out the collection at $69.

Source : Backcountry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals