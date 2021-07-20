The Drillog drill tipped dip pen created by the team of engineers at Shion in Japan offers a unique level of writing and has been precision engineered from aircraft grade aluminium. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 300 backers with still 42 days remaining. Available in a variety of different colours the unique ink pen features a distinct drill shaped nib.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $101 or £75 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Drillog campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Drillog dip pen project watch the promotional video below.

“DRILLOG is a new type of dip pen with a distinctive drill-shaped nib and a replaceable pen barrel. The touch of the pen, which is different from that of a glass pen or a fountain pen, provides a comfortable writing experience like never before. On kickstarter, we are challenging the crowdfunding mainly for the original DRILLOG nib and the new pen barrel with a colorful aluminum body.”

“The nib is made by numerically controlling the metal cutting process to achieve a precise writing line width. The 0.5 mm width is recommended for a wide range of applications such as delicate lettering and sketching, while the 0.8 mm width works well with glitter inks and sticky inks.The spiral grooves on the side of the body hold a large amount of ink. With a single dip, you can now write long strokes that can fill a sheet of A4 paper with writing lines.”

“DRILLOG’s metal nibs will not be damaged by touching the ink bottle. In addition, the acid-resistant stainless steel material allows you to use even slightly acidic or slightly alkaline inks without worrying about corrosion.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the dip pen, jump over to the official Drillog crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

