Draft Top tool removes drink can tops with ease

A new gadget has been launched by Kickstarter called Draft Top, allowing you to easily remove the top of drinking cans providing a more smooth and refreshing way to drink canned beer or drinks. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Draft Top which is launched via Kickstarter and is now available from $16 or roughly £13 and allows you to quickly remove the top of a beer can in just a few seconds

“By removing the entire top, the Draft Top tool allows your nose to enjoy the aroma of your beverage instead of the aluminium top. Enhancing the flavor and allowing you to enjoy it as if it were a glass. Spicing up your favourite canned drinks is even easier when you Drink Topless. Whether you like cocktails or just a little citrus in your beer, we’ve got you un-covered. The result is a topless can that enhances your drinking experience and allows you to do things with the can that you never thought you could.”

“Good news, the Draft Top tool works on Domestic, Imported, and Craft Beers. The Draft Top tool also works on Spiked Seltzers, Canned Wine, Canned Cocktails, Energy Drinks, Iced Coffee, Soda/Seltzer, and much more. Removing the top allows for an uninterrupted pour. Leaving you less full and ready to grab another. Ditch the glass and drink straight from the can.”

“ By opening the entire top, the Draft Top tool allows you to drink from the can even faster. Great for showing off your skills to your friends or for das bootsrennen.”

Source: Kickstarter

