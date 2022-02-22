DPD to use what3words for deliveries

Courier DPD has announced that it has teamed up with what3words for its deliveries in the UK, the service will allow DPD to enable deliveries to precise locations in the UK.

This feature will be available from the 25th of February and DPD customers will be able to add their what3words address to the delivery section of their DPD app.

There are a number of reasons why certain UK locations cause problems for all types of visitors, including delivery drivers. Addresses aren’t always accurate, postcodes often cover broad areas, and access to some buildings may not always be clear. And for new builds, it can take up to six months for the address to be registered. Poor and inaccurate addressing can also add difficulties for couriers.

what3words is revolutionising the way people communicate locations. It has divided the world into 3m x 3m squares and given each square a unique combination of three words. It’s an easy way to find, share and navigate to precise locations, anywhere in the world. For example, ///bands.villa.swung will take you to a precise 3 metre square on Primrose Hill with a panoramic view of London.

