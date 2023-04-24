DOTA 2 New Frontiers update brings new map and more

DOTA 2 gamers patiently waiting for the New Frontiers update will be pleased to know that it is now available to download and features a a new map, major gameplay changes, matchmaking changes, user interface changes and so much more. 40% more terrain has been added to the map “The Dota map has been massively expanded. The core objective of the game remains the same — your lanes aren’t further away from each other, and everything you need to win is still in the center of the map.”

The New Frontiers Update introduces major changes to your favorite heroes and systems. In fact, our legal department advised us to tell you that this gameplay section is so densely packed with meta-defining new features that you should read them slowly, over the course of the next few weeks, so you don’t get overstimulated and have to call the fire department.

For a full list of everything that has been added in the latest update jump over to the official DOTA 2 website where Valve has listed everything you need to know about each addition as well as the new map and changes to the heroes and mechanics within the DOTA 2 game.

DOTA 2 Frontiers Update

“The Dota map has been massively expanded. The core objective of the game remains the same — your lanes aren’t further away from each other, and everything you need to win is still in the center of the map. But with 40% more terrain, there’s plenty of room to reap new resources and discover new strategies. Both main jungles have also been fully reconfigured, shaking up vision placement, juke routes, farming and more.”

“But all these new gameplay features won’t matter if the match you get into isn’t a good one. So we’re also shipping some much-needed matchmaking improvements. Excited? Confused? Head on over to the New Frontiers update page for all the details. But don’t head over just yet, read this sentence first: The Berlin major is on April 26th, and Fantasy/Player Cards are now available. Okay, now go. Here’s the link again.”

Source : Valve





