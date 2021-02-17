Dota 2 Dragon’s Blood anime series premiers on Netflix March 25th 2021

Dota fans will be pleased to know Netflix has announced the new Dota 2 anime series Dota: Dragon’s Blood will be premiering on the Netflix streaming service next month and will be available to watch from March 25th 2021 onwards. The eight episode series tells the story of a Dragon Knight named Davion. A renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world.

“Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined”. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the upcoming Dragon’s Blood TV series.

“Fans will love how we’ve imagined the DOTA 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters. The cinematic animation, acting and music are simply next level and I’m grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions.”

Source : Netflix

