DOOM Zero mod adds 32 new levels and more on mobile



Console and mobile DOOM players will be pleased to know that a new mod/update has been rolled out in the form of DOOM Zero adding 32 new levels to the original games on mobile and consoles. Owners of the re-releases of DOOM (the original one) and DOOM II, can now enjoy more enemies in the DOOM Zero mod. Download the DOOM Zero Add-on for the re-release of DOOM (1993) and DOOM II now to enjoy the fun.

– Fully MS-DOS compatible! (minimum: Intel DX4 100MHz – recommended: Intel Pentium 60MHz)

– New Monster and Boss

– 30 new Levels (maybe 2 additional secret levels?)

– 4 Player Co-op

– New Graphics and Sounds (including SFX, music and sprites)

– Optional High Quality Music add-on now available. Run it with the mod for the ultimate experience. Designed to run in conjunction with DoomZero. This add-on replaces the standard MIDI/Synth music with high quality recordings, assuming your Doom source…

Source : Bethesda

