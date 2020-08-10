If your gaming chair or throne could do with an upgrade, you may be interested in the newly unveiled HERO Gaming Chair – DOOM Edition, created thanks to a partnership with games publisher, Bethesda Softworks, and follows on from the release of the officially licensed Fallout Edition gaming chair. The Noblechairs HERO Gaming Chair DOOM Edition is now available to purchase from online retailers priced at : 419,90€, GBP: £379.99, USD: $499.99.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The DOOM Edition by noblechairs has been designed to take distinctive elements from the game – making it a must have for enthusiasts and fans of the DOOM franchise. The chair comes with an all black base, blood-red accents and an exceptional design throughout. It features multiple rune markings, including the iconic glyph on the front of the chair, the mark of the DOOM Slayer.”

Features of the Noblechairs DOOM Edition gaming chair :

– Adjustable lumbar support for your lower back

– Memory foam embedded into the headrest for improved comfort

– Durable, easy-clean, water-resistant and breathable

– Larger surface area for the seat- and backrest, optimised for long gaming sessions

– Individually adjustable seat height

– Supports a weight of up to 150 kg (330 lbs)

Source : NC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals