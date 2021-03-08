DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Part Two trailer being released next week

id Software and Bethesda Softworks have announced a new trailer for the upcoming DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods: Part Two DLC will be made available next week and will be streaming from March 15, 2021 onwards. DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One was released back in October 2020 and the second DLC will be available on the PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch offering players a new mission in Maykr’s realm.

“The Ancient Gods – Part One is the first campaign expansion for the critically acclaimed DOOM Eternal. Your war is not over… slaying the Khan Maykr left an imbalance of power that threatens all of creation. The legions of Hell have razed the heavens, threatening to expand their control across dimensions. With the aid of an old ally, battle your way back to Urdak and decide the fate of the cosmos. Your mission is now your own.

From the industrial rain-swept decks of the oceanic UAC Atlantica Facility on Earth to the corpse littered Blood Swamps of Hell to the crumbling ruins of a demon-infested Urdak, you will visit epic new locations to eviscerate the armies of Hell. Change your tactics as you face Hell’s newest threats that add more depth and challenge to combat. Face the Spirit, an ethereal enemy that buffs other demons with added strength and speed, and the Blood Maykr – a corrupted Maykr Angel armed with a powerful staff that can be hurled with thunderbolt force.”

Source : Twitter

