DOJ is suing Google over its Ad Tech business

The US DOJ has announced it is suing Google over its Ad Tech business. The DOJ is alleging that Google is monopolizing digital advertising technologies.

As well as the DOJ, a total of 8 US states are also suing Google over its advertising business in the USA, this could have serious implications for Google and its business.

Today, the Justice Department, along with the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia, filed a civil antitrust suit against Google for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products in violation of Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, the complaint alleges that Google monopolizes key digital advertising technologies, collectively referred to as the “ad tech stack,” that website publishers depend on to sell ads and that advertisers rely on to buy ads and reach potential customers. Website publishers use ad tech tools to generate advertising revenue that supports the creation and maintenance of a vibrant open web, providing the public with unprecedented access to ideas, artistic expression, information, goods, and services. Through this monopolization lawsuit, the Justice Department and state Attorneys General seek to restore competition in these important markets and obtain equitable and monetary relief on behalf of the American public.

It will be interesting to see what happens in this case against Google from the DOJ, you can see the fill complaint below.

Source Department of Justice, Techmeme

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa





