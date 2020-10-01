Does iOS 14.2 beta 2 offer any speed improvements (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 14.2 beta 2 software to developers and now we have a video comparing this new beta to iOS 14.0.1.

In the video iOS 14.2 beta 2is run side by side with iOS 14.0.1 on a number of iPhones, if you want to see a specific device the iPhone SE is p first, the iPhone 6S at 06:57, iPhone 7 at 14:01, iPhone 8 at 20:00 and the iPhone XR at 26:13.

As we can see from the video all of the devices running the current iOS 14.0.1 software update boot up slightly faster than the devices running the new beta.

There are also no major speed improvements in the range of apps, so it looks like this new beta does not bring any speed improvements to the iPhone, this may change by the time the final version of the software is released. We suspect that there will not be any major speed improvements in the final version of iOS 14.2 over iOS 14.

Apple may release their iOS 14.2 software update with the iPhone 12, this is rumored to happen some time this month. Apple are rumored to be holding a press event for the iPhone 12 on the 13th of October, as soon as we get some confirmation on this we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

