Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser

If like us you are excited for the premiere of the new Doctor Strange film Multiverse of Madness, you are sure to enjoy this quick teaser trailer released by Marvel Studios providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline, characters and action.

The new 2022 Doctor Strange film will be the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and once again stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange together with Elizabeth Olsen and the role of Wanda Maximoff otherwise known as the Scarlet Witch.

Multiverse of Madness teaser

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams and will premiere on theatre screens worldwide early next month from May 6, 2022 onwards and is part of Phase Four of the MCU. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

“A few months after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021),Dr. Stephen Strange, with the help of both old and new mystical allies, travels into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary. In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before.

Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

