Do DisplayPort cables carry audio?

DisplayPort is a digital display interface primarily used to connect a video source to a display device (like a computer monitor or television). It can also carry audio, USB, and other forms of data. DisplayPort was developed by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). DisplayPort cables are similar to HDMI in terms of their functionality, as they can carry high-definition digital video and audio signals together.

However, DisplayPort is often targeted more towards computer displays, while HDMI is more common for televisions and consumer electronics. DisplayPort includes several unique features not available in HDMI, such as the ability to drive multiple monitors from a single cable (via Multi-Stream Transport, or MST). Check out the differences between HDMI vs DisplayPort in our previous article.

DisplayPort connectors come in two sizes: the standard DisplayPort and a smaller alternative made by Apple called Mini DisplayPort, which is used on some Apple devices. DisplayPort is also compatible with other interfaces like HDMI and DVI through the use of passive adapters or “active” converters.

There have been various versions of DisplayPort technology, with each new version increasing the maximum bandwidth and capabilities of the connection. Remember that to make the most out of a DisplayPort connection, both the source and the display device should support the same version of DisplayPort.

Does DisplayPort carry audio?

Yes, you will be pleased to know that DisplayPort connection do carry audio. Similar to HDMI, DisplayPort can also transmit high-definition digital video and audio from a source device to a display. This is especially useful for monitors with built-in speakers or for setups with an audio-video receiver (AVR).

However, you should ensure that both the source device such as a computer or game console and the display you are using whether it be a monitor or TV are configured correctly to transmit and receive audio over the DisplayPort connection and ports. You should also ensure that you’re using a DisplayPort cable that’s capable of supporting the audio features.

Audio specifications for DisplayPort 1.2

The specific audio formats supported can vary depending on the version of DisplayPort being used and the capabilities of the devices involved. The specification for DisplayPort 1.2, for example, includes support for up to 8 audio channels with sample sizes of 16, 20, or 24 bits and sample rates of 32, 44.1, 48, 88.2, 96, 176.4, or 192 kHz.

Audio specifications for DisplayPort 1.4

DisplayPort 1.4 specification supports the following audio features:

– Can carry multiple audio streams along with the video signal.

– Supports up to 32 audio channels.

– Maximum audio sample size is 24 bits.

– Maximum sample rate is 192 kHz.

– Supports a wide range of audio formats, including all popular surround sound formats.

– Also includes support for audio copy-protection and category codes.

Audio specifications for DisplayPort 2.1

The DisplayPort 2.1 specification introduces several significant enhancements, such as incorporating the new DP40 and DP80 cable certifications, as well as.

– Support for higher refresh rates and High Dynamic Range (HDR) at increased resolutions, enhancing visual quality and realism.

– Enhanced capabilities for multi-display configurations, offering more flexibility in setting up multiple monitors.

– Improved user experiences with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) displays, including support for resolutions beyond 4K, thus ensuring sharper and more immersive virtual environments.

– Benefits of DisplayPort 2.1 extend to both the native DisplayPort connector and the USB Type-C connector, broadening compatibility with a wide range of devices.

– Incorporates support for visually lossless Display Stream Compression (DSC) with Forward Error Correction (FEC), HDR metadata transport, and other advanced features, improving video fidelity and resilience to errors.

Even without employing DSC and at 10-bit color depth/HDR, DisplayPort 2.1 bandwidth allows for impressive resolution and refresh rate combinations, such as:

– 8K resolution at 60Hz

– 4K resolution at 240Hz

– 1440p resolution at 480Hz and 500Hz

– Dual display setup with two 4K displays at 120Hz each

– Quad display setup with four 4K displays at 60Hz each

Although the DisplayPort standard supports the listed features above, the actual features available can depend on the specific devices you’re using. To be 100% sure what your system can support check the documentation for your hardware. For more detailed specifications, jump over to the official Video Electronics Standards Association website.





