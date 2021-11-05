DJI Mavic 3 drone gets official, comes with longer flight time and more

DJI has announced the launch of their latest drone, the DJI Mavic 3 and it comes with a longer flight time of up to 46 minutes and more.

The new DJI Mavic 3 drone also comes with an improved sensor and 1TB of SSD storage built-in, it can shoot 30MP still images and record 4K video at 120 FPS and 5.1k video at 50 fps.

Mavic 3 is redesigned from tip to tail as worthy of the Mavic series’ reputation as the world’s best and most popular drones. From its 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera and 28x hybrid zoom camera, to its omnidirectional obstacle sensors with a maximum 200-meter range, [1] to its redesigned batteries that provide up to 46 minutes of flight time, Mavic 3 provides unprecedented flight performance and a peerless content creation experience. Its upgraded hardware and software can process 5.1K video at 50 frames per second in supple and nuanced color with heightened low-light sensitivity, and support 4K/120fps for higher-quality results for slow-motion footage. An enhanced Mavic 3 Cine edition offers Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding for richer video processing, with an internal 1TB SSD onboard for high-speed data storage.

“Creating the Mavic 3 was an arduous journey for our engineers who tackled complex technical problems to serve the goal that the Mavic series has always met – build professional-quality imaging and flight technology into a compact consumer drone,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director, DJI Europe. “The result is incredible. Mavic 3 enables users to effortlessly make epic shots without compromising on small size, stunning performance, pervasive flight safety, and dazzling image quality. We are confident that this drone will astonish videography and photography enthusiasts, as well as professional production houses and media workers around the globe.”

You can find out more details about the new DJI Mavic 3 over at DJI at the link below, the device will start at $2,199 and the top model with the Cine Premium Combo will cost $4,999.

Source DJI

