Weather Pi-Dar Raspberry Pi Zero W weather station

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in creating their very own weather station sure to enjoy the new Weather Pi-Dar project published to the Hackster.io website by member MakerThornhill. The project uses a Raspberry Pi Zero W combined with an Adafruit PiTFT 2.4″ HAT Mini Kit – 320×240 TFT Touchscreen, Adafruit PCF8591 Quad 8-bit ADC + 8-bit DAC, 24K Continuous Rotation Clarostat Potentiometer and 5-way navigation switch all housed in a unique radar styled enclosure. Check out the video below for a quick demonstration of its capabilities.

“Merging National Weather Service radar images, Stamen Toner maps, and OpenWeather data, the Weather Pi-Dar! is a Raspberry Pi and Blinka powered weather radar viewer… housed in a funky analogue meter case I found in the shed.”

“When those summer storms or winter blizzards come rolling in, it can be handy to look at a weather radar to determine their direction and possible intensity. Not wanting to have another open tab on my web browser, I made the Weather Pi-dar as a permeant radar viewer for my desk! Connected to Wifi, the Pi-dar downloads NWS radar images, overlays them on a map, and plays looping animations of the 1-hour precipitation layer. With OpenWeather data, the Pi-dar also shows current weather conditions and the forecast for the next few days. A toggle switch and 5-way navigation switch allow switching between modes/pages, while a potentiometer acts as a zoom knob for the map.”

“The NWS has a new radar webpage that uses HTML5, an interactive map, and Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) compliant layers. These layers are especially handy because they can provide us with radar images for a particular area via a simple URL request (using Web Map Service WMS or Web Feature Service WFS protocols). The NWS helpfully provides a page of the OGC compliant layers they offer, including alerts, warnings, and layers for the 200+ weather radar stations… (which I apparently missed when I started working on this!).”

Source : Hackster.io

