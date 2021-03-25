DIY Touch Deck customizable TFT control pad



If you are interested in purchasing a touchpad to control your streaming devices or similar, new may be interested in a DIY version constructed using a Adafruit Feather RP2040 and 3.5″ TFT display, powered by CircuitPython. CircuitPython is a derivative of MicroPython designed to simplify experimentation and education on low-cost micro-controllers. It makes it easier than ever to get prototyping by requiring no upfront desktop software downloads. Simply copy and edit files on the CIRCUITPY drive to iterate.

The project uses a 3D printed case which is available to download directly from the Adafruit online tutorial written by John Park and Foamyguy or directly from the Thingyverse. The Adafruit Feather RP2040 is equipped with the latest Raspberry Pi RP2040 chip and offers a 32-bit Cortex M0+ dual core running at ~125 MHz @ 3.3V logic and power with 264 KB RAM.

“The RP2040 is a powerful chip, which has the clock speed of our M4 (SAMD51), and two cores that are equivalent to our M0 (SAMD21). Since it is an M0 chip, it does not have a floating point unit, or DSP hardware support – so if you’re doing something with heavy floating-point math, it will be done in software and thus not as fast as an M4. For many other computational tasks, you’ll get close-to-M4 speeds!”

For complete instructions on how to build your very own customizable Touch Deck TFT control pad jump over to the official Adafruit website by following the link below, where all code is provided.

Source : Adafruit

