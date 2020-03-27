DIY Scrubber soap dispenser plays music for 20 secs as you wash your hands

If you are searching for useful projects to keep you busy over the next few weeks, you may be interested in this Spotify playing DIY soap dispenser aptly named Scrubber. The unique soap dispenser plays music for 20 seconds providing a subtle hint on how long you should be washing your hands for during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Internet connected soap dispenser will select a song from your Spotify playlist every time you squeeze some soap and can be seen in action in the demonstration video below.

“Scrubber is your hand-washing soundtrack— 20 seconds of music selected right from your most played Spotify tracks of the week, played through a DIY sudsy soundsystem. When you press down on the soap pump, you’ll hear your favorite jams coming right out of the dispenser as a way to time hygienic hand-washing. All you need is a soap dispenser, a Spotify account, and a few common electronic parts listed below.”

Find everything you need to create and code your very own Scrubber soap dispenser over on the Deeplocal GitHub webpage by following the link below.

Source : GitHub : Liliputing : Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals