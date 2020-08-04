Electronic hobbyists looking for any easy way to keep PCBs and electronic components in place while soldering or modifying, may be interested in this excellent DIY magnetic helping handset created by Instructables user “inspiredStudio”.

“This type of magnetic helping(third) hand is extremely versatile and easily upgradable. It’s really easy to add new clamps, posts, magnifying glass, led lamp or anything you need to it. My build contains only essentials, as i already have lighting, fume extractor and magnifyng glass. This build is in two parts. Firstly e’ll build easiest set with functionality in mind, later on I’ll modify it to match my other tools style using oak, some paint etc.”

For full instructions on how to build your very own DIY Magnetic helping hands set jump over to the official Instructables project page by following the link below.

Source : Instructables : Adafruit

