DIY custom gaming keypad

After his Logitech G13 stopped working Billiam created a fantastic custom gaming keypad using 3D printed components. Items you will need to build your very own include :

– 24 Kailh choc switches and keycaps

– 24 diodes

– Third party joycon analog stick replacement. A first-party one ought to work as well.

– 8x screws with threads suitable for plastic, roughly 1.6 – 2mm by about 6mm long, to hold the controller mount, usb breakout, joystick mount and joystick breakout board.

– 6x m3 x 8-10 countersunk screws for the bottom cover.

– 6x m3 heat-set threaded inserts for those screws.

– 2x m4 x 20-25mm cap head screws for wrist rest

– 2x m4 nuts for wrist rest slots (mine were 6.7mm W x 3mm H)

– uxcell 6pin 0.5mm pitch to dip FFC breakout board.

– Micro usb breakout module

– Teensy LC controller

– As compact and flexible a microusb cable as you can find to connect the controller to the USB breakout board. Case is a bit cramped.

– Adhesive cork for the bottom

– Wheel weights to add weight/friction

“I chose low-profile keyboard switches (linear Kailh Choc switches from NovelKeys) to reduce the overall required height, in part because my desk sits higher than a comfortable typing height, with a large tray below. I have about four inches of available space between the tray and the underside of the desk top for both the keyboard and my hand. If that space isn’t an issue, I’d strongly recommend a more compatible switch, as the keycap variety available for these ones are extremely limited. I’d also recommend starting with the Dactyl or Dactyl-Manuform above, since designing this took way more time and effort than I could have guessed.”

Source : Billiam

