FIBER Propeller 300m water-resistant automatic mechanical dive watch

The FIBER Propeller watch has been designed to combine both form and function and offers a water-resistant automatic mechanical dive watch with a patented regulator that “matches stable movement with perfect design” say its creators. Early bird pledges are available from $349 or roughly £268 offering a 50% discount to early backers. Free worldwide shipping is included in the pledge price and dispatch is expected to take place sometime around April 2020.

The FIBER Propeller watch is water resistant up to 300 m or 30 atm, three times the minimum values established by the ISO 6425 standard applied to dive watches.

“These days, claiming that a watch can be used underwater doesn’t mean much per se. If you’re a scuba diver who loves wristwatches or who simply need a good dive watch, then you shouldn’t be worried about whether your watch will withstand the impact of your diving adventures or not. The whole point of a dive watch is to allow you to clearly and easily check the time whenever you’re diving—no matter how deep you go. The challenge there, of course, is that sunlight does not reach the depths of the ocean when you’re diving and going way down. Fiber Propeller Watch’s dials and hands with Swiss Super-LumiNova C3, which delivers a stellar and bright afterglow performance. Through exposure to sunlight or artificial light, this material is automatically charged, after which it displays continuous light even when it is immersed in the darkest depths that scuba divers go to.”

“Bronze is the earliest alloy in the history of metal smelting. The addition of tin or lead to pure copper (Red copper) has special importance and historical significance. Compared with pure copper (Red copper), bronze has higher strength and lower melting point (With 25% tin smelting bronze, the melting point will drop to 800 ° C. The melting point of pure copper (Red copper) is 1083 ℃). Bronze has good castability, wear resistance and stable chemical properties.”

Source : Kickstarter

