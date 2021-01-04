DIVEROID protects your smartphone under the waves

Returning to Kickstarter for a second time the development team at DIVEROID have further in enhanced their phone dive case, enabling divers to take their smartphone under the waves. Capture underwater photographs and video as well as be updated on a number of important metrics such as oxygen toxicity, critical depth, deep stop, safety stop and more. DIVEROID can alert you when different metrics are triggered helping you dive safely whatever the conditions.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $299 or £219 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the DIVEROID campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the DIVEROID Phone dive case project checkout the promotional video below.

“Buying a diving computer, compass, and camera separately for your dive can get pricey over time and not to mention they are very bulky and can weigh you down while diving. At DIVEROID 2.0, we thought of bringing the convenience of having a smartphone always on hand, with the technology of monitoring your dive. Our product includes a dive computer, compass, and logbook all in the palm of your hand.”

The deeper you dive, the less light you will see thus the less color is reflected. That’s why most of underwater pictures and videos are blue or green. To fix this, you may have to use a red lens filter on your camera. DIVEROID make sthis possible using an in-house algorithm, making real-time color corrections to restore your pictures automatically to their original color.

“A Diving computer is an essential piece of safety equipment, especially for your first dive. It prevents accidents by measuring the depth, dive duration, and the ascending speed. DIVEROID is the only existing dive computer with an all-in-one solution. Our colorful and high contrast app displaces all the necessary diving information you need such as depth, dive time, ascending time, and temperature at a glance.”

