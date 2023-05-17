Disney Haunted Mansion 2023 film release date set for July 28th

Walt Disney Studios has released a new trailer today for its upcoming supernatural horror comedy film directed by Justin Simien. Haunted Mansion stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion film is the second theatrical film adaptation of Walt Disney’s theme park attraction following on from the previously released The Haunted Mansion film from 2003 starring , Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp, Wallace Shawn, Marsha Thomason and Jennifer Tilly. Check out the previous trailer for the film released by Disney earlier this year.

“Inspired by the classic theme park attraction and is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.”

Disney Haunted Mansion trailer

“A single mother and her son move into a mansion, only to find that it is haunted. To combat the spirits, they hire a former paranormal investigator, a priest, a psychic, and a college history professor.”

If you have ever experienced the haunted ride at a Disney theme park you are sure to enjoy this new movie based on the ride that has been a favorite with Disney fans for many years.

Source : Disney



