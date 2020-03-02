Disney Artemis Fowl official trailer released

Today Disney has today released a new trailer for the upcoming Artemis Fowl movie that will be premiering in theatres worldwide in a few months time on May 29th, 2020. The Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” movie is based on the book by Eoin Colfer. Offering a “fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl adescendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared”.

The Artemis Fowl film has been directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough and Miranda Raison, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

“With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”

Source : YouTube

