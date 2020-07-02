Dish complete Boost Mobile acquisition

This week Dish has completed the $1.4 billion acquisition of Boost Mobile and has revived Boost’s iconic “$hrink-It!” offer, “the longer you stay, the less you pay”. Boost’s new $hrink-It! plan, which starts at $45 for 15GB, reduces customers’ monthly rates by $5 after three on-time payments, and by an additional $5 after six total on-time payments.

“In addition to the revival of the $hrink-It! plan, Boost will offer a $35 10GB plan that includes unlimited talk and text. Consumers may sign up for either plan with their existing compatible device or by purchasing a new device from Boost. Both plans will be available beginning tomorrow. Boost has begun, and will continue, to activate customers with a compatible device onto the new T-Mobile network, where customers will receive a stronger signal, faster speeds and more coverage.”

“Today, we are proud to welcome hundreds of employees, thousands of independent retailers, and millions of customers to the DISH family,” said Erik Carlson, president and CEO, DISH. “This marks an important milestone in DISH’s evolution as a connectivity company. It positions us well as we continue to build out the first virtualized, standalone 5G network in America.”

Source : DISH

