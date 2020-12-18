Miniware DT71 mini digital tweezers $70



Adafruit has announced the arrival of the DT71 Mini Digital Tweezers priced at $69.95. The tweezers feature a pair of thickened gold-plated interchangeable tweezer tips, that can automatically measure SMDs including resistor, capacitor, inductance, voltage, frequency, and diode.

An integrated miniature waveform signal generator can output a variety of waveform signals. The DT71 Mini Digital Tweezers are a chic, well-designed addition to your toolkit for testing and debugging. Adafruit explains more :

“DT71 Mini Digital Tweezers are among the nicest, most handsome digital test equipment we’ve come across. The DT71 is compact and pocket-sized for easy portable use. They’re a perfect assistant for folks who have assorted SMT components that need verification – either because they aren’t marked or because the text is so tiny. Great for checking passives, we like them for QA procedure and also to make sure our 0402 RF components are the right values before soldering them in. You can also use it on live circuitry to verify voltage”

Features of the Miniware DT71 Mini Digital Tweezers :

– 90×16 OLED screen rotates 4 ways, automatically adjusted!

– Accelerometer-based smart gesture recognition automatically identifies left-hand or right-hand use

– and adjusts OLED display

– Simple touch power button

– Quick tap – switch functions

– Long press – switch menu options

– Easily replace the tweezer tips if they get bent or damaged

– Built-in dual lithium batteries in test arms

– One full charge (2 hours) lasts 10 hours

– Can automatically measure resistors, capacitors, inductors, diodes, voltage, and frequency

Source : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals