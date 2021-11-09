Pulse Trio versatile digital audio mixer and synchronized collaboration audio interface

Musicians looking for a digital audio mixer may be interested in the Pulse Trio launched via Kickstarter this week offering a versatile mixer capable of offering synchronized collaboration with multiple configuration options. Each port on the Pulse Trio audio mixer can connect up to three FL studio, 3 MIDI compatible DAWs, or a combination there of and efficiently synchronize their workflow.

With 3 USB-C inputs, the Pulse Trio also functions as a true digital audio mixer allowing for simultaneous listening of all audio sources. A 3 x 1/8 Headphone and 2 x 1/4inch main output connections give maximum audition versatility whether working in the studio or collaborating on the road, say its creators at Bitstream Audio. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $699 or £519 (depending on current exchange rates).

Pulse Trio digital audio mixer supports the following DAWs:

– FL Studio – native OSX integration, windows support in development. (Early bird units will be upgraded at no cost.)

– Ableton -[MIDI] Link native integration in development. (Early bird units will be upgraded at no cost.)

– Reason – [MIDI]

– Cubase – [MIDI]

– Reaper – [MIDI]

– NI Maschine- [MIDI]

– MPC Software- [MIDI]

– Protools – In development. (Early bird units will be upgraded at no cost.)

– LogicX – on roadmap for future integration. (Early bird units will be upgraded at no cost.)

“PULSETRIO is the world’s first collaboration audio interface – delivering true production collaboration workflow, a digital audio mixer with three independent USB-C inputs, and the ability to synchronize production software across all connected devices, in real time. The most advanced audio interface devoted to improving collaboration and workflow between music producers. Designed as a compact 3in-1out audio interface with stereo analog output. Combined with a software utility application for full control over hardware properties and synchronization settings.”

If the Pulse Trio crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Pulse Trio digital audio mixer project review the promotional video below.

“PULSETRIO’s patented technology consists of a single audio interface device with multiple USB-C inputs and a utility software application that interacts with the connected users’ DAW application. Capable of connecting several computers with any of the supported DAW platforms and synchronizing them to each other, allowing real-time simultaneous collaboration. As a result, all the users will be able to listen to their combined audio, and individual collaboration parts, while also being in sync with each other. This results in smoother collaboration with less time spent rendering files. “

“The PULSE utility control application allows for smooth integration of the hardware and DAW. Synchronizing with the controls on the hardware the utility application is a complete collaboration control center designed to synchronize music production workflow.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the digital audio mixer, jump over to the official Pulse Trio crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals