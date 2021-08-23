Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta lands on the Xbox

The new Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta recently launched on the PlayStation and now it is available on Microsoft’s Xbox console.

The gates of Hell are open. Starting today at 10:00 a.m. PDT, players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S will have the opportunity to participate in the Diablo II: Resurrected open beta test. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new player, you and your friends will have the opportunity to face the denizens of the Burning Hells across Sanctuary in Act I and Act II of the game (Xbox Live Gold is not required to play during the open beta weekend).

