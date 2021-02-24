Diablo 2 Resurrected PC requirements confirmed

As well as announcing the new Hearthstone Forged In The Barrens expansion which is now available to preorder, Blizzard Entertainment has also confirmed the PC requirements for the new remastered Diablo 2 Resurrected unveiled earlier this month. Diablo II: Resurrected is being created to breathe new life into the ARPG and its expansion, Diablo II: Lord of Destruction. “Return to fight for Sanctuary and discover the fate of the mysterious Dark Wanderer rebuilt in all-new 3D graphics, brand-new cinematics, remastered audio… and the same classic Diablo II gameplay you remember.”

Diablo II: Resurrected will be released on or before December 2021 and the previous 2D world has been transformed into glorious 3D visuals with high definition sounds and 4K gameplay (2160p) available .



Diablo 2 Resurrected PC requirements :

Minimum requirements (720p)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i3-3250 or AMD FX-4350

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850

Drive Space: 30GB

Recommended requirements (1080p)

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Drive Space: 30GB

Source : Blizzard Entertainment

