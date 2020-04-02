Tesla development board based on PIC18F2550

Electronics engineer Gerardo Berber based in Mexico has created a new development board based on the PIC18F2550 micro-controller from Microchip. Tesla board is a small sized but powerful board designed in the same size than Arduino Nano and with the pinout partially compatible. “With the Tesla Board you can from prototyping school projects, make hobby projects or DIY, to engineering and automation prototypes.”

Early bird pledges are now available via Kickstarter and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during June 2020, basic kits start from roughly $20 and worldwide shipping is available.

“The Tesla board was born from the PINGUINO PIC project, originally I wanted to create a similar board to Arduino but standardized with PIC microcontroller. The insecurity in the support of the PINGUINO PIC project (because it is made up of external people from this Tesla board project, whatever I still think that PINGUINO PIC is a great project) made me go further and design a compact, standardized, compatible and powerful development board useful for everyone: students, makers, engineers, teachers, etc. The result is the Tesla board that provides everything you need to just put it on the breadboard or in your specific develop and use it.”

For more information, full specifications and a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Kickstarter campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals