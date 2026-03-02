Developer-Written AGENTS.md Lifts Results 4% but Raises Cost

Autogenerated context files like `AGENTS.md` are often seen as a quick way to enhance coding agent performance, but recent research from ETH Zurich suggests they may do more harm than good. The study found that these files, while designed to provide additional context, frequently introduce irrelevant or redundant information, leading to a 20% increase in inference costs without significant performance improvements. Claudius Papirus explores these findings, highlighting how autogenerated files can create unnecessary complexity, particularly in repositories that already have robust documentation.

This overview offers a closer look at when context files might still be useful and how to approach their creation effectively. You’ll learn why repositories with strong documentation rarely benefit from these files, how developer-written context files can provide targeted improvements in poorly documented projects and what trade-offs to consider regarding cost and efficiency. By understanding these nuances, you can make more informed decisions about integrating context files into your programming workflows.

Limitations of Context Files

How the Study Was Conducted

ETH Zurich’s research aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of context files in improving coding agent performance. With over 60,000 GitHub repositories now including autogenerated or developer-written context files, the study sought to determine their impact on task efficiency and associated costs.

The study focused on two primary types of context files:

Autogenerated Files: These are created by AI tools to provide agents with additional context. However, they often lack precision and can introduce unnecessary complexity.

These are created by AI tools to provide agents with additional context. However, they often lack precision and can introduce unnecessary complexity. Developer-Written Files: Crafted manually by developers, these files are more tailored to specific needs but require significant time and effort to produce.

The researchers evaluated these files across repositories with varying levels of documentation quality. Using real-world GitHub issues and controlled benchmarks, they assessed the files’ effectiveness in enhancing agent performance.

To ensure a comprehensive evaluation, the study employed two distinct benchmarks:

SWE Light: This benchmark included 300 tasks from popular Python repositories that lacked developer-written context files. It served as a baseline to measure agent performance without additional context.

This benchmark included 300 tasks from popular Python repositories that lacked developer-written context files. It served as a baseline to measure agent performance without additional context. AgentBench: A collection of 138 tasks from smaller repositories with developer-written context files. This benchmark tested the impact of curated, human-generated instructions on agent efficiency.

These benchmarks enabled researchers to compare agent behavior across repositories with varying documentation quality. The results provided a detailed understanding of how different types of context files influence coding agent performance.

AGENTS.md Doesn’t Work!

Key Findings

The study revealed that the effectiveness of context files is highly dependent on their type and the quality of the repository’s existing documentation. The findings highlighted several important trends:

Autogenerated Context Files: These files often reduced success rates as agents struggled to process the additional, sometimes irrelevant, information. Inference costs increased by over 20%, making these files a costly addition with limited benefits. However, they were somewhat useful in poorly documented repositories, where they addressed critical gaps in context.

These files often reduced success rates as agents struggled to process the additional, sometimes irrelevant, information. Inference costs increased by over 20%, making these files a costly addition with limited benefits. However, they were somewhat useful in poorly documented repositories, where they addressed critical gaps in context. Developer-Written Context Files: These files demonstrated a modest 4% improvement in performance on average but also increased inference costs. Their benefits were most noticeable in repositories with minimal documentation, while in well-documented repositories, they added little to no value.

The findings suggest that while context files can be helpful in specific scenarios, their overall utility is limited, particularly in repositories with strong existing documentation.

Challenges in Agent Behavior

One of the study’s key insights was the tendency of coding agents to follow instructions too literally. This strict adherence can become problematic when the instructions are overly complex, redundant, or poorly structured. Autogenerated files, in particular, often introduced unnecessary overhead, making tasks more difficult for agents to complete. This inefficiency was especially pronounced in repositories with existing documentation, where the added context created confusion rather than clarity.

Additionally, the study noted that the language bias in training data, dominated by Python, may limit the generalizability of these findings to other programming languages. This highlights the need for further research into how context files perform in less-documented or niche programming environments.

Actionable Insights

The study provides several practical takeaways for developers looking to optimize their use of coding agents:

Prioritize Documentation: In repositories with strong documentation, context files are largely unnecessary. Instead, focus on maintaining clear, concise and up-to-date documentation to provide agents with the information they need.

In repositories with strong documentation, context files are largely unnecessary. Instead, focus on maintaining clear, concise and up-to-date documentation to provide agents with the information they need. Streamline Instructions: Short, specific instructions are more effective than comprehensive overviews. Coding agents perform better when given focused guidance that avoids unnecessary complexity.

Short, specific instructions are more effective than comprehensive overviews. Coding agents perform better when given focused guidance that avoids unnecessary complexity. Tailor Context Files: In poorly documented repositories, context files can be helpful but should be carefully tailored to address specific gaps rather than duplicating existing information.

In poorly documented repositories, context files can be helpful but should be carefully tailored to address specific gaps rather than duplicating existing information. Weigh Costs and Benefits: Both autogenerated and developer-written files increase inference costs. Carefully evaluate whether the potential performance gains justify these additional expenses.

Both autogenerated and developer-written files increase inference costs. Carefully evaluate whether the potential performance gains justify these additional expenses. Consider Language Bias: Since Python dominates the training data, the effectiveness of context files may vary in other programming environments. Further research is needed to explore these differences.

By applying these insights, developers can make more informed decisions about when and how to use context files in their workflows.

What This Means for Developers

For developers, the findings emphasize the importance of providing coding agents with the right information in the most efficient way possible. Instead of relying on autogenerated context files, focus on creating and maintaining high-quality repository documentation. If you choose to use context files, ensure they are concise, relevant and address specific gaps in your documentation.

It is also crucial to consider the trade-offs between performance improvements and increased inference costs. While developer-written files may offer slight gains, these benefits may not always outweigh the added expense. As AI tools continue to evolve, advancements in instruction optimization may help mitigate these challenges. For now, prioritizing quality over quantity remains the most effective approach when providing contextual information to coding agents.

Media Credit: Claudius Papirus



