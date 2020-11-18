Destiny 2 free on Google Stadia tomorrow

Destiny 2 will be arriving for free to all Google Stadia owners and will be available to play from tomorrow November 19th at 9 AM PT. “Everyone on Stadia can play Destiny 2 for free” explains Google.

“This play for free version of Destiny 2 begins your legend with a large variety of activities – from cooperative quests to competitive modes, challenging endgame activities, and more. Even if you’re not a Stadia Pro member, you’ll be able to take part in the core Destiny 2 experience.

Also, just a reminder that as of November 19, Destiny 2: The Collection will no longer be available to claim on Stadia Pro. Destiny 2: The Collection includes tons of great extra Destiny 2 content like Destiny 2: Forsaken and Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, so if for some reason you haven’t added it to your Stadia Pro library yet, don’t wait! Once you claim a game in Stadia Pro, it stays yours as long as you maintain your subscription.”

Other games arriving on the Google Stadia game streaming service this month include PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: 64 players enter the maze, but only one PAC-MAN will be left standing in the end. PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle is ready to buy in the Stadia store for $19.99 USD or €19.99, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and more.

Source : Google

