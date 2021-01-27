Genesis Helium 300BT ARGB Bluetooth desktop stereo speakers $85

Genesis Gaming has this week introduced its new desktop speakers taking the form of the Genesis Helium 300BT ARGB, priced at $85 or €75 and equipped with 2 x 12w speakers offering a combined 24w output. The Bass Reflex design of the loudspeaker offesr a casing with a integrated vent, helping the speaker produce extremely strong and perfectly reproduced bass, says Genesis.

“Helium 300 BT are the first speakers on the market that allow you to control the backlight using a PC motherboard, thanks to which you can synchronize them with the rest of the computer. Create unique atmosphere and enjoy the phenomenal lighting effects with speakers whose capability will surely surprise you. When you are not using them, the ECO mode will put them into standby mode. The backlight is compatible with Polychrome RGB, Mystic Light Sync, RGB Fusion and AuraSync. Choosing any colour is also possible when the speakers are not connected to the motherboard.”

With a frequency of 100 Hz – 20 the desktop stereo speaker system is capable of providing high quality sound and is equipped with a wired (3.5 mm mini-jack), RCA, and wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Measuring 200 x 85 x 105 mm in size the speakers are supplied with enough speaker cable to position them 1.3 m apart. For more information on the Genesis Helium 300BT ARGB jump over to the official Genesis Gaming website by following the link below.

“Take control of the sound and adjust it to your preferences! The advanced side panel allows you to adjust the volume and bass, so you can easily adjust their settings at any time. Don’t compromise and choose a sound that will meet your expectations!”

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals