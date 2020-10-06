Foldio360 desktop photography studio with integrated “

Photographers, e-commerce website owners and retailers may be interested to know that Orange Monkie as return to Kickstarter this week to launch its new Smart photo studio equipped with an integrated 3608 turntable. The new Foldio360 Smart Dome has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 400 backers with still 44 days remaining on its campaign.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $320 or £247. If the Foldio360 Smart Dome Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Foldio360 Smart Dome project play the promotional video below.

“We redesigned the traditional square photo studio with two main structures: the dual shell structure and the dome shape structure. Why? Because traditional photo studios are overpriced, time-consuming, and require professional training to use. The newly designed dual shell structure uniquely diffuses the light in the interior, eliminating light reflection in your photos. Additionally, the dome shape design enables precise and uniform lighting.”

“The Foldio360 Smart Dome is a product photography studio that creates high-quality 360-degree images, videos, and still shot photos. Even if you’ve never taken 360 photoshoots, you can take a beautiful 360 product image. Our project brings photo quality to everyone. Whether you are a corporate designer, handmade designer, or amateur E-Commerce seller, blogger – anyone can add 360 product photos to their page in less than 5 minutes.”

Features of the Foldio360 Smart Dome include: LED light adjustment – Change the color temperature from 2300K to 5600K, interchangeable magnetic covers – Easily create photos and 360-degree images from different angles, sliding door cover – Preserve light to create the perfect product photo and adjust the door depending on your smartphone, necklace hanger – Hang your jewelry from the top cover for necklace shots, Dome stand – Raise the height of the Foldio360 Smart Dome for wider angle camera shots and 3/8″ Male thread – Mount your smartphone using a tripod ball head. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official Foldio360 Smart Dome crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

