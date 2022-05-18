Mr Carve M3 desktop laser engraver hits Kickstarter from $799

Makers, creators and hobbyists searching for a powerful yet versatile laser engraver and cutter may be interested in the new piece of kit launched via Kickstarter this month. The Mr Carve M3 laser engraver project has already raised over $160,000 with still 28 days remaining and was over 1,000% funded in just 24-hours.

Now in its third generation the desktop laser engraver features a clean design offering a large engraving area and a filter system, with a maximum cutting depth of 8 mm and a precision detail of 0.01 mm. Swappable laser heads allow you to quickly adapt your machine depending on the material and process required.

Desktop laser engraver

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $799 or £648 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Mr. Carve M3 is the world’s most versatile laser engraver and cutter, possessing industrial-level power and versatility. With swappable infrared(red) & blue laser heads and with a working area 10 times larger than other models, you are no longer constrained by limited materials and small work areas. M3 allows you to work on wood, metal, leather, glass, plastics, and many other materials.

It includes its own software that is widely compatible with other programs including LightBurn. M3 also has an air filtration system that absorbs fumes for extended periods of indoor usage, making it environmentally friendly and safe. M3’s advanced functionality and safety gives you the ability to create whatever you want at any time.”

If the Mr Carve M3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Mr Carve M3 laser engraver project review the promotional video below.

“The latest M3 laser engraver and cutter, which evolves from M1 with breakthrough technologies, capable of carving metal and almost all types of materials in large areas, bringing all your projects to life. Infrared laser operates at a 1064nm wavelength, it is a pulsed laser with high peak power. M3 includes an infrared laser head with the smallest size on the market and can engrave on all metal materials with vivid details.”

“M3 features industrial grade linear guide rail instead of the pulley track design used for ordinary frame laser engravers on the market. It allows the laser head to be guided by a continuous motion, which results in higher precision, faster speed and longer service life than ordinary frame engravers. M3 supports Android/iOS for mobile phones and Windows/Mac OS for computers, giving users multiple options for bringing their creative visions to life. It supports common file formats including PLT, DXF, JPG, JPEG, PNG, BMP. It also works with many software applications such as LightBurn, AutoCAD, Illustrator, CorelDraw, and more.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the laser engraver, jump over to the official Mr Carve M3 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

