How to design high conversion emails with Canva 2024

Did you know that emails with custom designs have a 26% higher conversion rate than those using generic templates? In today’s competitive digital landscape, standing out in your audience’s inbox is more crucial than ever. This guide by Manizha & Ryan will take you step-by-step through designing high-converting professional emails, ensuring your messages don’t just get opened—they get results.

Designing the Email: Key Elements for High Conversion

To begin your email design journey, log in to your Canva account and navigate to the email template section. While Canva offers a wide range of pre-made designs, it’s recommended to opt for a blank newsletter template. This approach allows for greater flexibility and customization, ensuring that your email aligns seamlessly with your brand’s unique identity and messaging.

Search for email templates within Canva’s extensive library

Select a blank newsletter template to maximize customization options

Ensure the chosen template aligns with your brand’s visual style and tone

Prominent Logo and Clear Offering

Start by strategically placing your business logo at the top of the email, preferably centered to create a balanced and professional appearance. Choose a background color that complements your brand’s color scheme, as this will serve as the foundation for your email’s visual design. Craft a compelling headline that clearly communicates your main offer or value proposition. This headline should be bold, eye-catching, and positioned prominently to immediately capture the reader’s attention.

Engaging Visuals and Compelling Call-to-Action

Incorporate high-quality, relevant product images throughout your email to visually showcase your offerings and engage your audience. These images should be carefully selected and strategically placed to enhance the overall appeal and effectiveness of your email. Ensure that your call-to-action (CTA) button is prominently displayed and easily accessible without the need for excessive scrolling. The CTA should feature compelling and action-oriented text that encourages the reader to take immediate action, such as making a purchase or signing up for a service.

How To Design Professional Emails With Canva

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of improving your productivity in both in and out of work :

Highlighting Unique Selling Points

Clearly communicate the key features and benefits of your product or service using concise bullet points or short, impactful paragraphs. This information should be presented in a way that emphasizes your unique selling points and differentiates your offering from competitors. Use design elements like lines or borders to visually separate different sections of your email, enhancing readability and making it easier for readers to navigate and absorb the content.

Leveraging Social Proof for Trust and Credibility

Incorporate customer reviews, testimonials, or success stories within your email to provide social proof and build trust with your audience. Dedicate a specific section of your email to showcase these endorsements, using partitions or distinct design elements to differentiate them from other content. Social proof is a powerful tool that enhances credibility, instills confidence in your brand, and ultimately drives conversions.

Finalizing and Implementing Your Email Design

Once you have carefully crafted your email design, it’s time to prepare it for implementation. Download your completed design from Canva in a high-resolution format, such as JPEG or PNG. These file formats ensure that your images maintain their quality and integrity when uploaded to your preferred email marketing platform. Finally, seamlessly integrate your designed image into your chosen email marketing tool, ensuring that it renders correctly across various devices and email clients. With your professional email ready to be sent, you can confidently launch your campaign and engage your audience effectively.

Download the completed email design as a high-resolution JPEG or PNG file

Upload the designed image to your preferred email marketing platform

Ensure proper rendering and functionality across devices and email clients

By following this structured approach and leveraging the power of Canva, you can create visually appealing, professional emails that effectively communicate your message and drive conversions. Through careful attention to design elements, strategic placement of key information, and the incorporation of social proof, your email marketing efforts will be elevated to new heights, ultimately contributing to the success and growth of your business in 2024 and beyond.

Video Credit: Manizha & Ryan



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals