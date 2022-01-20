Denon DHT-S517 soundbar and wireless subwoofer system unveiled

Denon has unveiled its latest soundbar, the Denon DHT-S517, and wireless subwoofer system, the device is Dolby Atmos-certified and it comes with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound.

The Denon DHT-S517 soundbar and wireless subwoofer system will retail for £379 in the UK and €399 in Europe, US pricing will be announced later on.

Built by the market leader in AV receivers, the Denon DHT-S517 sound bar with Dolby Atmos transforms any TV into a home entertainment center. The Denon DHT-S517 utilizes a powerful 7-driver array, comprised of left/right channel tweeters and midrange drivers, a dedicated center-channel, plus two up-firing speakers. Working together with the wireless subwoofer, this configuration delivers unmatched clarity, dynamics and cinematic dimensionality. Entertainment enthusiasts will appreciate a thrilling, lifelike Dolby Atmos listening experience that includes an expansive soundstage, authoritative bass and startlingly clear dialogue perfect for the latest music, movies and games.

“While TV manufactures have developed thinner and thinner screens with high resolution and great picture quality, space for speakers has notably diminished, resulting in a sacrificed sound experience,” said Denon President, Trip Randall. “With our newest Denon sound bar, you’ll immediately boost your home theatre experience to upgraded 3D sound and will find your viewing experience makes exponential leaps forward for the better. It takes a legacy brand like Denon to deliver this kind of spectacular, immersive sound, all with an easy-to-use set-up that is compatible with any TV.”

You can find out more information about the new Denon DHT-S517 soundbar and wireless subwoofer system over at Denon at the link below.

Source Denon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals